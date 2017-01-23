Poulton couple saved from 'nasty and toxic' blaze by fire doors

A Poulton couple were saved from a 'nasty and toxic' blaze by fire doors and smoke alarms, say fire services.

Fire crews from Blackpool were called out to the blaze at a property on Moorland Avenue in Poulton at around 12.30am on 23 January.

Fire doors helped to protect the Poulton couple

The fire started in the downstairs front living room of the property. Crews arrived to find a couple on the street who told them that the chimney was on fire.

The front windows of the house were blackened and cracked which indicated that the front room was involved in fire, say fire services.

A team of two firefighters in Breathing apparatus were then deployed into the house with a hose reel in order to extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished a fan was used to clear the smoke from the property.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The couple who lived in the house were alerted by the smoke alarm and due to the door of the fire compartment being closed and with a very good seal, allowed them to walk straight past it and out of the property.

"They were unaware how serious the fire was in the room involved as very little smoke had escaped. The smoke on the other side of the door was severe, nasty and very toxic.

"We are convinced that the combination of a working smoke alarm, having a fire plan and closing their doors at night saved the home owners lives."

The front living room was severely damaged by fire and smoke and there was also damage to the rest of the house by smoke. The cause of the fire is believed to have been caused by fire spread from an open coal fire, however, investigations still being carried out, say fire services.

The fire service was at the property for about an hour and half and the area involved in fire was checked with a thermal imaging camera to check for fire spread.