Postcode winner

One lucky Kirkham resident got an exciting knock on the door and a cheque for £30,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt handed the prize over to lucky Belinda Marshall.

I nearly fell over when I saw the cheque

Belinda’s postcode PR4 2UE was drawn as the winner of this Saturday’s draw.

Belinda makes and decorates cakes for a living and thinks she will find a property to lease for the business with her prize money.

She said: “I nearly fell over when I saw the cheque.

“Everyone has been telling me to find a shop to sell my cakes in so it seems like now is the perfect time to do it. I’ve never been abroad either, so I’ll probably treat my two sons and daughter to a holiday in Cyprus.”

Belinda’s cake business is called Belinda Jane’s Bakes and she currently runs it from Facebook.

A third of the cash raised by the lottery goes to charity.