Port youngsters showing talent in Rotary challenge

Youngsters from Fleetwood schools impressed when they took part in a Rotary International youth competition.

Entries for the young writer and photographer competitions were received from Fleetwood schools and judged by a Rotary panel.

Charles Saer Primary School pupil Kai Bracy Ward, winner of Fleetwood Rotary's young writer award, with Fleetwood Rotary president Maurice Dowling.

Students at Cardinal Allen and Charles Saer schools proved winners and got a surprise when Rotary members turned up at their morning assemblies recently to present certificates and prizes and trophies to the schools.

Maurice Dowsing, president of Fleetwood Rotary Club, said: “The standard was first class, displaying the talent we have in our local schools and a credit to our hardworking teachers.”

The winning students received a £25 Amazon voucher and certificate, and their winning entries will go forward to the district heats, and if successful there, then the national heats.

Successful pupils were Charles Saer Primary School’s Kai Bracey Ward (junior young writer winner) and Cardinal Allen RC High School’s Leah Pendlebury (winner of the senior writer) and Sam Howarth (intermediate photographer winner).

Amanda Hilton, lead teacher in English at Cardinal Allen said: “We are delighted the pupils have been so successful.

“We are pushing to improve writing standards overall, so these types of competitions are ideal.

“We appreciate our strong links with Rotary.”