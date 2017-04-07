Port museum set for Easter re-launch date

It was once closure-threatened but now Fleetwood Museum will re-open in time for the busy Easter period while a deal is finalised for the Fleetwood Museum Trust to take over its operation.

A decision taken by Lancashire County Council (LCC) now means the doors will re-open for the full season on Friday April 14, with the museum being staffed by the Trust’s volunteers.

The council will manage the museum until the formal transfer of the service is completed, expected to be no later than the start of June.

The Trust asked LCC to help them take advantage of one of the peak times of the year by ensuring the museum can welcome visitors during the school Easter holidays.

The museum was one of five closed last year to achieve some of the huge savings the council needs to make due to government cuts and rising demand for services – and it was feared the Fleetwood amenity could close for good.

But a financial rescue plan has been formulated by Fleetwood Town Council which will help the Museum Trust to take over the running of the amenity, on Queens Terrace.

Ian Watson, libraries, museums, and registrars manager, said: “The legal agreements to transfer the operation of Fleetwood museum from the county council to the Museum Trust are almost complete. It therefore makes good business sense to ensure the museum can attract visitors over Easter with the help of Trust volunteers who we hope will take it on entirely in a few weeks’ time.”

Keith Porter, Trust chairman, said: “It’s great to be able to open up again after all the uncertainty and it’s thanks to Fleetwood Town Council, the people of Fleetwood and the hard work of Trust members.”