Port Christmas services

Fleetwood churches are preparing for their Christmas services as follows:
St Peter’s Church (with St David’s):
- Christmas Eve - Christingle and Carols round the Crib 5pm for 40 minutes.
- Holy Communion for Christmas, 9.30pm for one hour
- Midnight Mass of the Nativity, 11.30pm for one hour
- Incense Holy Communion for Christmas Day, family service at 11am for an hour.
St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Church
- Christmas Eve - Vigil Mass, 6pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm
- Christmas Day: Mass at St Edmund’s Church, 9.30am
St Nicholas Church:
- Christmas Eve 5pm - Crib Service and First Mass of Christmas.
This service is in two parts. The first is a half-hour service suitable for all ages when carols are sung, the crib is blessed and prayers said in candle light. There is then a short break when people may leave or stay on for the second part when Holy Communion is celebrated.
- Christmas Day 9am: Mass with carols. At 11am Father Paul Benfield will be saying mass at Fleetwood Hall Residential Home