Port Christmas services

Fleetwood churches are preparing for their Christmas services as follows:

St Peter’s Church (with St David’s):

- Christmas Eve - Christingle and Carols round the Crib 5pm for 40 minutes.

- Holy Communion for Christmas, 9.30pm for one hour

- Midnight Mass of the Nativity, 11.30pm for one hour

- Incense Holy Communion for Christmas Day, family service at 11am for an hour.

St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Church

- Christmas Eve - Vigil Mass, 6pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm

- Christmas Day: Mass at St Edmund’s Church, 9.30am

St Nicholas Church:

- Christmas Eve 5pm - Crib Service and First Mass of Christmas.

This service is in two parts. The first is a half-hour service suitable for all ages when carols are sung, the crib is blessed and prayers said in candle light. There is then a short break when people may leave or stay on for the second part when Holy Communion is celebrated.

- Christmas Day 9am: Mass with carols. At 11am Father Paul Benfield will be saying mass at Fleetwood Hall Residential Home