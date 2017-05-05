Wyre leader collapses at election count

A senior Wyre councillor fainted and was helped away by paramedics during the borough’s Lancashire County Council election count at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood.

There was stir just before the results came in when Wyre Council leader, Conservative Peter Gibson, collapsed after fainting.

Coun Gibson, who lives in Poulton, was able to sit up before paramedics attended and took him to an ambulance.

Garry Payne, chief executive of Wyre Council, said: “Peter fainted and we understand he is being checked over so he is OK.

“I would like to thank those attending, including those from different parties, for showing their concern and helping.

“The spirit with which everyone has conducted themselves at the count today, generally, has been exemplary.”