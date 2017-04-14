Warning over library bid 'chaos'

A leading figure in the battle to re-open two Fylde coast libraries has branded Lancashire County Council’s bidding process as ‘chaos’.

Decisions were promised on Thornton and Cleveleys library by the end of March.

But there seems no end in sight to the ‘frustrating’ process which has been slammed by Coun Andrea Kay.

She accused County Hall staff of ‘making it up as they go along’ and offering little or no support to bidders.

Coun Kay wants to see both libraries re-opened as soon as possible and called on County Hall to make a decision on bids.

Thornton’s Gala Committee has offered to take over the library at Four Lane Ends while Blackpool-based Community Interest Company UR Potential wants to take on the Cleveleys library in Rossall Road which closed in October..

Coun Kay said: “We have two good bids but nothing seems to be happening. They said March but we are still waiting. First they said they couldn’t find the Thornton bid, now they are asking more questions to which it is going to take time to provide answers. It has taken months to get to this point and there is no support for the bidders.

“It is like they are making it up as they go along.”

Coun Kay said County Hall had not done enough to support those wanting to take on community facilities.

She said:“There has been one meeting over each bid, that is all.

“Meanwhile the books remain inside the building, who knows what state they are in.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We are still working with the groups which have applied to take on responsibility for these buildings and will look to take a decision on their applications as soon as we can.”