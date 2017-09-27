Update: Sadness as death of popular Wyre councillor is announced

Tributes have been paid to a Wyre councillor after her sudden death yesterday.

The passing of Coun Vivien Taylor, a long-serving member of both Lancashire County Council and Wyre Council, where she represented Preesall and Knott End, was reported by the county council’s Conservative group.

Her colleague Coun Shaun Turner, of Bilsborrow, said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic death of Viv.

“She was both a friend and colleague who I was working very closely with - an all-round lovely lady with an Infectious personality.”

Coun Taylor, of Hackensall Road in Knott End, had served Wyre Council since 1999, and the county council since 2011.

She also served as mayor of Preesall in 2002/03, and was one of two Fylde coast councillors given a senior role at the county hall after the Tories took control earlier this year.

She was made the cabinet member for health and wellbeing while Coun Peter Buckley from St Annes was made cabinet member for community and cultural services.

Lancashire County Council leader Geoff Driver said: "Viv's sudden death has come as an enormous shock to all of us who had the pleasure of working with her.

"She was a very popular figure at the county council who always lit up the room with her cheerful personality.

"She was also a valued member of the cabinet who was really starting to make an impact in her remit for health and wellbeing.

"On behalf of the county council I'd like to send our deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be much missed."

Dubbed the ‘Condoleeza Rice of Knott End’, Coun Taylor took the lead role in efforts to save the Fleetwood to Knott End ferry, and once said in an article: “When you love a place, you look after it.”

She is understood to have been in her mid-50s and died suddenly at her home.

Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace said: “This is extremely sad news. Viv was a friend who was always so full of life and never failed to spread happiness with her infectious smile and upbeat outlook.

"She worked hard serving her community and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends at this incredibly sad time”.

Garry Payne, chief executive of Wyre Council, added: “Viv was a dedicated Councillor who was passionate, engaging, caring and always put others before herself, in particular, the residents that she represented. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very sad time."