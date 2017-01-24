Sparkling finish for new sea defences is gradually revealed

The final section of Wyre’s new promenade is beginning to take shape.

Work is ongoing to construct a concrete walkway at Rossall, where millions of pounds is being spent repairing and renewing vital defences.

Major changes are now visible at promenade level, which will eventually form part of a path linking Cleveleys and Fleetwood.

The mammoth 2.9 mile project has seen vast quantities of materials transported to the site, including giant pre-cast concrete sections and huge boulders.

Wyre Council said huge progress has been made since work began in 2014. The project is due to be completed next year.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “ Almost one third of the upper Prom has been brought up to final level and topped with a slab of quartz concrete.

“The installation of the rear wall is almost complete with works now centred on the various access points and the areas where the scheme meets existing sections of Promenade. Other works have included beach access step, revetment and seawall installation.”

The Rossall Promenade is expected to be completed in around 18 months time.

Work to date includes importing 245,000 tonnes of rock armour, of which 210,000 tonnes has been placed.

A total of 203,000 tonnes of structural fill has also been placed along with 6,000 precast concrete sections, which are being created at a rate of 10 per week.

There are currently 12 sets of beach access steps which have been completed and more than 1,400 pre-cast rear and wave walls installed.

The Rossall scheme is the final piece of the jigsaw in a huge sea defence replacement scheme. In Blackpool only a small section at Anchorsholme remains to be completed.

The whole scheme is expected to cost £86m and it is hoped it will protect 7,500 homes from flooding.