How you have your say on planning applications could be changing

Wyre Council is changing the way members of the public can be represented at meetings of its planning committee.

The authority is altering the rules about who can speak in a bid to make the process ‘more efficient’.

The council will continue to allow a maximum of four members of the public to speak in support of or against an application.

But the way council members will be allowed to participate in the planning process is being altered too.

Currently any councillor can ‘call in’ a planning application if they have concerns.

Under a change discussed by the full council last week that is now set to change.

In a report prepared for Wyre Council, head of planning David Thow said: “It is recommended, that Wyre to ensure consistency, it is only right and proper that only the ward membershould be able to call an application to planning committee.”

Despite the changes Wyre insists it still offers the public a good deal

Mr Thow said: “Most other local authorities within Lancashire and some outside are generally far more restrictive.”