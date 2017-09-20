Ged Fitzgerald suspended from council role in Liverpool

A former chief executive of Lancashire County Council has been suspended from his current role following an investigation by Lancashire Police.



Members of a disciplinary panel for Liverpool City Council met on Monday, September 18 and made the decision to suspend Ged Fitzgerald from his role as chief executive for Liverpool City Council.

A Council spokesman said: "We can confirm that the City Council’s Appointments and Disciplinary Panel met to discuss the circumstances surrounding the chief executive, Ged Fitzgerald.

"After deliberating carefully, the Panel took the decision to suspend him.

"We must stress this is a neutral act to allow an independent investigation into issues, including potential reputational impacts on the City Council at the current time, to proceed.

"It is important for the City Council, the panel and the chief executive that the investigator is able to make an objective assessment and therefore we are not able to make any further comment at this stage."

Ged Fitzgerald was arrested in May along with Geoff Driver, Phil Halsall, David McElhinney following Lancashire police's long-running One Connect investigation.

Police said at the time the four were arrested “on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and witness intimidation.”