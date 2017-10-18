Ex-Tory leader vows to go it alone

A deposed Conservative council leader will tomorrow announce he will move to the independent benches.

Wyre councillor Peter Gibson will no longer represent the party he has been a member of for more than 30 years, he said.

He will make an official announcementtomorrow at a meeting of Wyre Borough Council.

The move follows a decision by his council colleagues last month to have him removed from the leadership.

They claimed Coun Gibson was no longer in a fit position to lead the council, with 34 out of 36 voting in favour of the axe.

Coun Alan Vincent said the group made the decision for the good of the council.

A fortnight ago officers from Blackpool Council were called in following a damning email sent to council members by Coun Gibson.

The email contained serious allegations against fellow council members.

An investigation is now underway.

Coun Gibson said he made the final decision to go independent after his council phone and iPad with both his ward contacts and some personal information were blocked by the council.

He said:”I’m going to stand as an independent from Thursday because they’ve locked me out and everything.

“We were a member led authority and now it looks like an officer led authority and I’m not standing for that.

“I have been a member of the Conservative party since the 1980s and it’s very, very sad, but that’s the way it’s panned out.

“As an independent member for Poulton, I will be putting Poulton first.”