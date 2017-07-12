Police try to talk down woman from top of multi-storey car park

Police are negotiating with a woman thought to be at risk of jumping from the top of a Blackpool car park.

Trained officers, together with fire crews and paramedics were called to the West Street Car Park in Blackpool at around 5.30pm today.

At 7.15pm a police spokesman said: “We have an incident on the car park which has been going on for an hour and three-quarters.

“We are negotiating with a woman, although it doesn’t seem she has made any attempt to jump.

“The fire brigade are in attendance and I understand the ambulance service has been requested as a contingency.

“It is on ongoing incident and, as yet, it has not been resolved.”