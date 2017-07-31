Police issue tax scam warning

Police have issued a warning over scam phone calls claiming to be from the tax office.

Lancashire Police say there has been an increase in the number of reports of Oscam calls which claim to be from HMRC or other agencies saying they owe money to them.

A spokesman said: “The caller says if people don’t pay they will file a law suit.

“HMRC or other genuine agencies would never conduct a call in this way so please be on your guard.

“Never arrange to pay out money or give out personal details if you are not 100 per cent sure who you are speaking to. If necessary, hang up, make sure the line has properly cleared and then find a genuine number for the organisation and call them back.

“Never be bullied or hurried into giving out personal details over the phone.”