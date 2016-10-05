Police concern over mental health patient

Police in Blackpool are growing extremely concerned for a patient who has gone missing from Blackpool’s The Harbour mental health unit.

David Arnold, 60, has been staying at The Harbour on Preston New Road in Blackpool and was last seen today, Wednesday October 5, at around 11am.

Mr Arnold is a white male around 5ft6ins in height with short grey hair and a grey stubbly beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black hoody, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who can help locate Mr Arnold is asked to call Lancashire Constabulary on 101 and quote log reference number LC-20161005-0534