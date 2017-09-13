Plan gives MP ‘great sense of delight’

Paul Maynard, the MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, has welcomed Wyre Council’s draft housing plan, which will go out to public consultation this month.

Nearly 9,000 homes will be built across the borough by 2031, the plan shows, though Wyre’s Labour group voiced its concern over ‘poor transport connectivity’, the lack of employment opportunities, and under-provision of public open space’.

Conservative politician Mr Maynard said: “I am particularly pleased to see land at Bourne Way being set aside for leisure and recreational use.”

Mr Maynard said he and councillors campaigned to give the site ‘proper protection’ and added: “I am sure I share with my Wyre Council colleagues a sense of great delight this has been included in the local plan.

“There is little doubt of the need for additional homes in the right areas across the borough with the benefits they may bring.”

The consultation will last for six weeks.