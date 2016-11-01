PICTURES: New festival sees them tripping the light fan-tango

It’s the Illuminations... but not as we know them.

Crowds gathered in St John’s Square to see exploding pianos and a fable of fire and tango as performance group Polar wowed the audience with a moody 50-minute show in the resort’s free Lightpool Festival.

Lightpool's Polar show Pic: DAVE NELSON

They were followed on Sunday night by Lumidogs – dogs wearing lights, of course – and last night, there was a touch of New Orleans jazz when Mr Wilson’s Second Liners paraded from the Comedy Carpet and performed in St John’s Square at 7 and 9pm.

Tonight sees fire perfomers Les Commandos march through town from the Comedy Carpet to St John’s Square where they meet the Fireworks Collective, who represent the UK fire performance community at the Burning Man festival in Nevada each year.

A 40-minute energetic show promises a night to remember for the whole family.

The festival finishes on Wednesday with a procession from the Comedy Carpet at 9.30pm and a perfomance at St Johns Square at 9.50pm.

Spark! is made up of five mysterious characters made of light and sound involving high impact drumming and musical arrangements, lighting design, dynamic choreography and dazzling costumes.

Alex Rinsler, creative lead for Lightpool, told The Gazette: “It’s fantastic to experience how everyone has taken to the Lightpool Festival.

“It’s amazing to see the town light up in so many different ways.

“We’ve had spaceships, exploding hats, illuminated miners – and we’re only halfway through.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: “Millions of visits are made to the Lights every year but we are often told people want to see something new and different, this is it.”

