PICTURES: Lorry overturns on major Fylde route

A major Fylde route has been closed by an overturned lorry.

Police are warning the closure of Amounderness Way will be ‘lengthy’ as the truck is recovered.

It overturned at the Morrisons roundabout in Thornton.

Paramedica attended the scene and have treated the driver for mnor injuries.

Fleetwood-bound traffic is being diverted along Victoria Road East and West.

