Paula tribute for Hospice

A fund-raiser inspired by the tragic death of a much-loved Fleetwood mum is ready to run this weekend.

Mother-of-four Paula Young, of Calder Avenue, died from cancer at the tragically early age of 41 in January and is the inspiration behind a fund-raiser for Trinity Hospice.

The devoted care she received at the Bispham Hospice, on Low Moor Road, prompted Paula’s husband Colin to try and help them.

Colin, 47, has organised a fun day and 2.2 mile sports run at King George’s Playing Field followed by a Fun Day Fleetwood Cricket Club, both on Saturday.

Colin said: “Trinity Hospice helped me so much and I am trying to repay them, if only in a small way.

“They need to raise lots of money each year just to keep going, so I am hoping to raise as much as I can from the fun day.

“Maxine, Denise and Lisa have been brilliant and they are doing a lot of work for the event.”

Friends of the family, Maxine Emslie, Denise Wilkinson and Lisa Haugan, are helping to organise the event and intend a small amount of the funds to help Colin and Paula’s four children.

The fun run in May takes place at 2pm and the Fun Day event will be from 6.30pm until late. A crowdfunding page for people to donate is at: Justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pulayoung41

For sponsor forms for the 2.2 mile run contact Colin on 07976 531478.