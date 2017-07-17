Party time as pupils earn praise for a perfect year

These smiling youngsters are top of the class – especially when it comes to turning up for class.

They certainly proved punctuality pays off as they enjoyed a celebration for pupils with a 100 per cent attendance record for the year.

Children from across Blackpool without a single unauthorised absence to their name were invited to one of several parties hosted by Blackpool Football Club in connection with Blackpool Council’s Pupil Welfare Service.

More than 1,300 youngsters in the resort qualified for the privilege.