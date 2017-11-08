Parking offer to help your festive shop in Blackpool

Christmas shoppers in Blackpool will be able to enjoy a parking discount this festive season thanks to new council plans.

Blackpool Council and the Town Centre BID to offer £1 parking on West Street, East Topping Street, Central and Talbot multi-storey car parks during December.

The discount will be available from5pm on Blackpool town centre late shopping nights (December 7, 14 and 21), all days on Sundays, and from 3pm on December 2 to coincide with BID’s Christmas lights switch on event.

Councillor Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for business and economic development, said: “We are delighted to be once again working with the BID to support local retailers.

“We hope that by offering a nominal parking charge on key shopping days, local people will choose to shop in Blackpool.”

A spokesman for BID added: “Blackpool town centre has so much to offer to Christmas shoppers in terms of the mix of independent and brand retailers, illuminated streets and the ever-improving range of cafes and restaurants.

“Not only that, but there is a really exciting programme of live entertainment in town centre venues that creates a very unique Blackpool offer.”