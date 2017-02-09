Overwhelmed by town’s support

A Fleetwood couple have been overwhelmed by the support they have received from residents in the town after their baby was diagnosed with a serious condition just two days after Christmas.

Little Wynter Mitchinson was born on December 7 but just three weeks later it was confirmed he had cystic fibrosis.

Wayne Mitchinson and Keiha Longson with son Wynter Mark Mitchinson. The family are organising a fundraising fun day for Cystic Fybrosis Trust.

His parents, Keiha Longson, 23, and Wayne Mitchinson, 35, of Walmsley Street, were devastated to discover their baby would have a life-long struggle with illness.

But they are determined to be positive and have received heart-warming support in Fleetwood.

Now the baby boy’s uncle, Louis Longson, is to stage a fund-raiser in the town in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity which offers support and advice and is actively seeking a cure for the illness.

The fund-raising fun day with live music is being staged at Fleetwood Rugby Club on Sunday April 9.

Although many people with cystic fibrosis look reasonably healthy, they must rely on a daily diet of drugs to control the symptoms.

However, although the illness – a genetic disorder which effects the lungs and sometimes other organs – can eventually have a serious impact on life expectancy, medical advances have helped patients.

Louis, 28, who lives in Cleveleys, said: “It was so hard for the family. After being overjoyed when Wynter was born, they then found out he had this illness. And to make things worse, it happened so near Christmas.

“I just wanted to try and do something to help and I decided I would do that by raising as much as possible for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

“A big part of the fund-raiser is the raffle and tombola and already so many people have been offering prizes to help, it’s been incredible.

“If any other businesses are able to help it would be brilliant.”

Keiha said: “It was a really big shock for Wayne and me when we found out about Wynter’s illness.

“We just wanted to shut ourselves away because we didn’t want everyone to see how upset we were.

“But after we saw the consultant at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, we felt better because he was so positive.

“Since then, people in Fleetwood have been brilliant, and local businesses have donated so many prizes.

“We’re lucky to live in such a close community.

“But we’ve had help from outside the town as well and even from as far away as Lytham and St Annes.”

Wynter is the first child born to Wayne, a cable installer with Balfour Beatty, and Keiha, who works for window supply firm Express Trade Frames, on Navigation Way, Fleetwood.

She said their families had also rallied round to help, including her sisters Rio and Danielle and parents Dawn and Mark, along with Wayne’s sister Sarah and other family members.

The fun day begins at 12.30pm and ends at 6pm, with live bands, face painting and a giant auction.

For further details or to donate prizes, phone Keiha on 07713 564092.