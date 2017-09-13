Operating theatres at Vic get overhaul

Two operating theatres at the Lancashire Cardiac Centre, based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, have been upgraded.

Bosses say the ‘major’ improvements will benefit heart patients across the county.

The cath labs have been overhauled to provide improved cardiac imaging kit, which also produces less radiation.

Principal radiographer Julie Kelsall said: “We have undertaken a lot of work in recent months and we now have Philips Allura Clarity Bi-Plane Labs. This means there are two X-Ray sources rather than one which leads to improved cardiac imaging.

“At the same time the radiation dose given is about half the dose that was given before which is good news for the operators and the patients.”

Cath labs are used to view heart arteries and chambers, and to treat any problems.