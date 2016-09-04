Online therapy programme offered for patients across Lancashire

Online cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is being offered to mental health patients across Lancashire.

The programme, called Silver Cloud and which focuses on thoughts, beliefs and attitudes, and teaches people coping skills, has just been made available for those who request it.

It’s an easy first step and can be accessed in a week

Karen Sillett, from Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Mindsmatter team, said: “People often don’t know where to start finding support for their emotional wellbeing and think that they should be able to cope.

“Silver Cloud is proving effective in helping people who feel that they want some help.

“It’s an easy, accessible first step and can be accessed within a week of referral.

“If you can navigate the internet enough to shop online or access Facebook and you have an email address then you will find Silver Cloud easy to access.

“This will provide an immediate start to improving your emotional wellbeing.”

People can access Silver Cloud using their phone, tablet or computer and receive online support in creating their own toolkit to help them in overcoming their problems.

People can continue to access the resource for 12 months after completing it to remind them of what worked best.

Lancashire Care, which is responsible for mental health care across the county, launched the new programme just weeks after facing criticism for a perceived lack of treatment across the Fylde coast.

Last month, a mum told of her despair after her daughter threatened to jump from the top of Wilko in Blackpool town centre – hours after being discharged from hospital and a day after last threatening to jump.

And former Hodgson Academy headteacher, Toni Roethling, told how she had to quit the leading Poulton school to take care of her mentally-ill daughter herself.

For more information, or to self-refer, visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/mindsmatter