You might have missed your chance to buy a mini NES console as Nintendo halts production

It captured our collective imaginations when it was announced last year, but Nintendo have announced their NES Classic Edition console has been discontinued in the North American market after a limited run of production.

With stock shortages in the UK - Argos no longer list the NES Classic on their website, Tesco, Toys R Us and Smyths are also currently out of stock - it could be a sign that Nintendo will make a similar announcement aimed at the UK market.

Packed with 30 pre-installed classic NES games such as Donkey Kong, Mario, Mega Man and Zelda, the mini console capitalised on consumer nostalgia for a pivotal period in home gaming.

Speaking about the North American market, a Nintendo spokesperson told gaming website IGN: ““Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologise. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product.

“NES Classic Edition wasn’t intended to be an ongoing, long-term product. However, due to high demand, we did add extra shipments to our original plans.”

Launched in November last year, demand outstripped production from the outset and consumers found getting their hands on the retro-styled console a challenge. Despite the £49.99 asking price, consoles are listed on Amazon and Ebay for double that figure due to high demand.

With the likelihood that this decision will extend beyond the US, buyers in the UK determined to get their hands on the NES classic may have to accept the higher prices online.

Nintendo have been contacted for a comment on the situation in the UK.