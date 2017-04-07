Woman knocked into Thames in London terror attack has died

A Romanian tourist who was knocked into the River Thames during the Westminster terror attack has died.

Andreea Cristea, 31, was struck as Muslim convert Khalid Masood ploughed through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on March 22.

Andreea Cristea

She had been visiting London with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, who was due to propose to her later on the day of the attack.

Scotland Yard said Ms Cristea was receiving treatment in hospital but life support was withdrawn on Thursday afternoon.

Her death brings the number of innocent victims of the attack to five.

Mr Burnaz suffered a broken foot but has since been discharged from hospital and attended a vigil on Westminster Bridge last week.

He was pushed in a wheelchair to the scene of the attack where he placed a single rose.

In a statement, Mr Burnaz and Ms Cristea’s family said she would “always be remembered as our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our heart”.

“After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea - wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life-loving person you can imagine - was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way.”

They said the money raised for her recovery would now be donated to charity, stating: “She would not have it any other way.

“There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and emptiness that is left in our hearts.”

The family added that they were “deeply touched and eternally grateful for the unimaginable efforts and never-ending dedication” of medical staff, and said their “hearts and love go out” to two family liaison officers - Detective Sergeants Tony De-Wilde and Geraint Jones - who were “our lifeline”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “deeply saddened to hear of the death of Andreea Cristea”.

He tweeted: “Londoners hold her & her loved ones in our thoughts today.”

Footage of the atrocity showed Ms Cristea falling from the bridge into the water below.

Witnesses reported seeing a body lying face-down in the Thames in the wake of the incident.

After being rushed to hospital for treatment, Ms Cristea was diagnosed with a blood clot on the brain and underwent surgery.

Kurt Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44, also died after being struck on the bridge.

Pc Keith Palmer, 48, died from a single stab wound to the chest outside the Houses of Parliament before Masood was shot dead by armed police.