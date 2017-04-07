We're talking about a Mis-Teeq reunion, says BGT judge Alesha

British pop group Mis-Teeq could be about to make a comeback after more than 12 years, according to Alesha Dixon.

The group's former singer, who has become known as a judge on Britain's Got Talent, said she and former bandmates Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash were in talks about a possible reunion.

It comes more than a decade after the Scandalous singers stopped recording in 2005, with four albums under their belt.

Read about when Alesha turned on Preston's Christmas lights in 2015

"I don't know what we're waiting for really, to be honest," Dixon told ITV's Lorraine on Friday.

"We're talking, we love each other - we'd love it to happen one day.

"It would be disastrous to not do something because of the history we have together and the fact that, if it wasn't for the girls, I wouldn't be doing anything that I'm doing now."

The 38-year-old said she is currently working on her own solo material, as well as preparing for the return of the TV talent show next weekend.

She will be back on the panel with fellow judges David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

Promising some outrageous antics from the hosts themselves - especially Little Britain star Walliams - she added: "We're pushing each other a bit further every time ...The closer you get, the further you can go with each other and it's OK, you can take it with a pinch of salt."

:: Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday April 15 at 8pm.