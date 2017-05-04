Stamps going cheep in old-fashioned twitter frenzy

A new set of stamps featuring songbirds, including the cuckoo and nightingale, is being launched by the Royal Mail.

The 10 first class stamps go on sale on Thursday, ahead of International Dawn Chorus Day on May 7.

The Song Thrush

The stamps feature the great tit, wren, willow warbler, goldcrest, skylark, blackcap, song thrush, nightingale, cuckoo and yellowhammer.

Royal Mail spokesman Philip Parker said: "These exquisite stamps are a timely reminder of the wealth of birdsong to be enjoyed at this time of year."

Royal Mail has also created an animated version of the artwork on the nightingale stamp along with an audio clip of its song.

The company worked with author Simon Barnes, who has written a number of books on birds and bird watching.

The Blackcap