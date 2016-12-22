Possible stocking filler recalled from budget supermarket over choke hazard

A batch of stocking filler-sized toys has been recalled by budget retailer Aldi.

As many parents scour supermarket shelves for last-minute purchases to bulk out Christmas stockings, the German supermarket has issued a warning notice regarding flashing bath toys which include rubber ducks and other cartoon animals.

The recalled bath toy

A statement from the retailer read: “We are recalling this product as a precautionary measure as there is the potential for a small part to detach from the product which could cause harm.

“If you have bought the Flashing Bath Toys, product code 74205, please stop using it immediately.

“Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store, where a full refund will be given.”

The statement from Aldi goes on to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the issue.

The recall notice was issued after reports of terminals detaching from the toys, representing a choking hazard as well as rusting contacts on the bottom of the product - something far from ideal in a toy designed for use in the bath.

The affected products have been taken off sale while Aldi investigate the issue. The supermarket adds that no injuries have been reported as a result of the defect.