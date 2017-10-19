Netflix reveals top 20 most binge-watched shows - and the results are surprising

The top 20 most binge-watched shows on Netflix in the UK have been revealed.

Check out the top 20 most binged-on shows on Netflix in the UK below:

How many did you watch?

The hugely popular streaming website report that a whopping 8.4 million members have binge raced during their Netflix lifetime alone, and have rounded up the 20-most binge watched shows in the UK of all time.

And just to be clear, by binge watching, they mean really racing through them. These Netflix statistics are based on users who sped through an entire season within just 24 hours.

While the inclusion of House Of Cards, Stranger Things and Black Mirrors was only to be expected, you might be surprised to discover those three insanely-popular series didn’t even make the top ten.

Instead, the ‘binge list’ is topped by Marvel’s The Defenders, Gilmore Girls and The Seven Deadly Sins.

“Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there’s nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing,” said Netflix President Brian Wright.