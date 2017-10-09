Man accused of murdering 18-month old adoptive daughter

The trial of a 31-year-old man accused of murdering his 18-month-old adoptive daughter is due to begin today.

Matthew Scully-Hicks, who denies killing Elsie Scully-Hicks on May 29 last year, is facing a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, which is due to last around four weeks.

Reporting restrictions which previously prevented the identification of Scully-Hicks and the offence that he had been charged with were lifted earlier this year.

Scully-Hicks, of Delabole, Cornwall, will go on trial before Mrs Justice Nicola Davies.