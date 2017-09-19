Lancashire man scoops a million in EuroMillions draw

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. A from West Lancashire, has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket.



The lucky man scooped the life-changing prize of £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Tuesday 12 September 2017 and has indicated that he’ll be paying off his mortgage with some of his winnings.

Mr. A, who lists his occupation as Director and has bought a new IPhone as his first purchase after the win, played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. A for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire! With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Every week EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four millionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.