Justin Bieber banned from China over 'bad behaviour'

Justin Bieber will not be invited to perform in China because of his past "bad behaviour", Beijing officials said.

In response to a question from a purported fan on its web page, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said it was acting in the interest of imposing standards and order, and "cleaning up" the domestic performance market.

It said the Canadian singer's "bad behaviour", including in his private life abroad and when he was in China previously, had caused "public dissatisfaction".

Bieber performed in Beijing, Shanghai and the eastern city of Dalian in 2013.

The bureau called Bieber a "young foreign singer who is talented at singing but also controversial".

"Therefore, it's not appropriate to bring in artists who show bad behaviour," the bureau said. "However, in the process of growing up and improving his words and deeds, he can truly develop into a singer who is beloved of the masses."

Bieber, 23, has had numerous run-ins with police around the world.

During his 2013 visit to China he drew criticism when pictures showed him being carried up the Great Wall of China by a pair of bodyguards.

Bieber's Purpose World Tour wraps up in Asia in September with performances in Tokyo, the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.