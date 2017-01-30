Ikea chair recalled following injury reports

Ikea has recalled a folding chair following reports that injuries have caused by it.

The Swedish furniture giant is urging anyone who has bought a MYSINGSÖ beach chair to return it to any store for a full refund.

The company has received reports that the chair may post a risk of falling or finger entrapment.

It has been found that after washing the fabric seat it is possible to re-assemble the chair incorrectly.

This can cause the chair to collapse, leading to the injury risks which have been reported five times already.

A company statement read: “Upon receiving the reports a full investigation was initiated. This lead to an improved design to further mitigate the risks of incorrect re-assembly and injuries.”

The updated model will be available in IKEA stores from February 2017.

For more information, contact IKEA Customer Services 020 3645 0000.