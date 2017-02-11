Hundreds roll-up for Showzam fun

Hundreds thronged to enjoy the bizarre fun of this year Showzam festival at Blackpool Winter Gardens.
Attractions included Yvette the headless lady, Cleo a five inch woman swimming in a goldfish bowl, and Dr Phantasma’s Sideshow with fire-juggling, whip-cracking, ladder-balancing show.
Other acts included escapologists and conjurors wowed the crowds.
The free street theatre programme takes place between until Tuesday, with Showzam! Central based inside the Winter Gardens and performances around the town centre on Bank Hey Street, Birley Street, Victoria Street and Church Street. Organised by VisitBlackpool and Blackpool BID (business improvement district), the aim is to boost tourism during the February half-term as well as provide activities for residents. VisitEngland has named Showzam! as number one on its unmissable events list for 2017. The theme is based on the popular sideshows of Victorian times with acts including jugglers and acrobats. This year’s line-up includes Spikey Will, aka Danger Man, and his bed of nails, escapologist Rob Roy Collins and hula hoop expert Polly Hoops from London’s Covent Garden. Also on the bill is Pete Anderson whose signature trick is climbing an unsupported 10ft ladder wearing only a kilt, and dancer Felicity Footloose.