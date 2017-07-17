Ed Sheeran's appearance in Game of Thrones has not made everyone happy

Singer Ed Sheeran sparked a mixed response with his Game Of Thrones cameo.
Sheeran sang during his fleeting appearance in the death-filled episode, Dragonstone, in the first episode of the penultimate series of the TV drama.
Not all fans were impressed as the star dressed as a soldier and sang around a campfire.
@lesleywright_ tweeted: "Ed Sheeran's cameo in Game Of Thrones was about as discreet as Spongebob impersonating Squidward on Opposite Day."
@poniewozik wrote: "The Ed Sheeran scene was actually an interesting moment/departure that was overshadowed by putting Ed Sheeran in it."
@Uptomyknees wrote: "Hello it's me, Ed Sheeran, and I'm here to remind you none of this is real! It's just a TV show haha, I'm Ed Sheeran."
@grinchhands quipped: "Game Of Thrones: we're a prestige show please take us seriously. Game Of Thrones: Here's Arya eating a squirrel next to Ed Sheeran."
@shivam13verma wrote: "Arya Stark: 'It's a pretty song. I've never heard of it before.' Ed Sheeran: 'It's on Spotify'."
Others were more impressed.
@trentjamesdale wrote: "I can't believe Ed Sheeran is on GOT!!! Amazing!"
@Super_Nadine wrote: "How awesome is @edsheeran in that scene with Arya Stark?"
And @JonWinterfall wrote: "What an unexpected cameo by Ed Sheeran but damn his voice is so good!"
Sheeran caught the attention of Maisie Williams's Arya Stark as she rode through a forest on horseback.
Stark told Sheeran's unnamed character: "It's a pretty song, I've never heard it before."
"It's a new one," Sheeran replied.
But fans praised Maisie Williams as Arya Stark.
@Torres3203 wrote: "An iconic scene from Game of Thrones. Arya Stark I love you."
@DushiRox wrote: It was soooooooo worth the wait! #aryastark opening scene was pure gold. "Leave one wolf alive and the sheep are never safe."
Almost Done!
Registering with Fleetwood Weekly News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.