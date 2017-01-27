Ed Sheeran and F1 - the most boring things in life

Changing duvet covers, people who Instagram their meals and Ed Sheeran have been voted among the nation's most boring things.
And the average Brit is bored for over three hours a day - adding up to more than NINE years of their life, a study has found.
Work is one of the most common sources of boredom, with 22 per cent of respondents bored for up to two hours - or 25 per cent - of their working day.
The survey of 2,000 adults in the UK was commissioned by online gaming company Casumo.com, whose spokesman said: "Boredom can be a real problem for many people, even if they're happy with their lives in general.
"Boredom can sap productivity, and make people feel like there's nothing good going on in their lives.
"We were surprised to find that people are more likely to feel bored at home than they are at work, and perhaps this shows a lack of imagination on the nation's part, that they can't entertainingly fill their free hours."
Listening to drab football pundits' analysis and cleaning the house also appeared in the list of the most boring things in life.
As did PowerPoint presentations, the Kardashians and unnecessary work meetings.
Here's some of the things people find most boring:
Ed Sheeran
People telling you about their dream
Bargain Hunt
New mums on Facebook who constantly upload pictures of their baby
People who Instagram their food
Being on hold
Trailing around behind your partner in a clothes shop
PowerPoint presentations
Formula 1
Listening to politicians
Sitting in a waiting room
Queuing in the post office
The Kardashians
Football pundits' analysis
Unnecessary meetings
Reality TV shows
The daily commute
Being stuck in traffic