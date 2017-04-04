Easter row prompts eggs-coriating satire with a few cracking jokes

A fierce debate over a National Trust and Cadbury Easter egg hunt has prompted ridicule from commentators.

Both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn were critical of a decision to drop the word "Easter" from the annual egg event - with the Prime Minister branding it "absolutely ridiculous".

But Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said the pair had "got egg on their faces" after criticising Cadbury and the National Trust "for something they haven't actually done".

The National Trust described claims it had downplayed the significance of the festival as "nonsense" while the chocolate giant said it was "simply not true" to claim Easter did not feature in its marketing.

Mr Farron said: "Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have got egg on their faces today.

"They both scrambled out eggs-traordinary statements criticising Cadbury's and the National Trust for something they haven't actually done.

"This is a eggs-tremely big distraction. I think we all feel poached by this whole sorry saga, but none of us more so than Cadbury's and the National Trust, who have done nothing wrong and are right to feel egg-rieved by the criticism they have received."

The row unfolded after the Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu spoke out about the decision to name the event "Cadbury's Great British Egg Hunt".

Speaking from Jordan on her Middle Eastern tour, Mrs May, whose father was the Rev Hubert Brasier, vicar of Enstone in Oxfordshire, told ITV News: "I'm not just a vicar's daughter - I'm a member of the National Trust as well.

"I think the stance they have taken is absolutely ridiculous. I don't know what they are thinking about, frankly.

"Easter's very important. It's important to me. It's a very important festival for the Christian faith for millions across the world.

"So I think what the National Trust is doing is frankly just ridiculous."

Labour leader Mr Corbyn said the issue reflected "commercialisation gone a bit too far".

He added: "It upsets me because I don't think Cadbury's should take over the name."

The intervention of senior politicians in the row prompted ridicule on social media.

Comedian David Baddiel tweeted: "Good, tho', that PM said removal of Easter from egg hunt was "frankly ridiculous" whilst in a country where women aren't allowed to drive."

Former footballer Gary Lineker wrote: "So disgusted, I may never eat a chocolate egg again. #eggxit."

Television presenter Richard Osman added: "Cadbury's can call Easter eggs whatever they want just so long as they keep putting Chocolate Buttons in them."

A spokeswoman for Cadbury said: "It is clear to see that within our communications we visibly state the word Easter.

"It is included a number of times across promotional materials, including our website and even embossed on many of the eggs themselves.

"Our Easter Egg packaging also carries the word Easter and these products are only available at this special time of the year.

"Our Easter partnership with the National Trust is also synonymous with Easter and we make it clear throughout materials that it is an egg hunt, for families, at Easter."

The National Trust, which has been running the annual egg hunt with Cadbury for 10 years, declined to address the Prime Minister's claims directly.

But a spokesman said of the claims: "Nothing could be further from the truth.

"We host a huge programme of events, activities and walks to bring families together to celebrate this very special time of year.

"A casual glance at our website will see dozens of references to Easter throughout."

A Church of England spokesman accused the National Trust of "updating" the page overnight and "seemingly adding" a few references to Easter.