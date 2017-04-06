Aldi's cheap hot tub is the summer's biggest hit so far

A cheap Aldi hot tub that set the internet ablaze when it was announced last week has sold out online within hours.

The budget supermarket made a splash when it revealed it would be launching an inflatable four-person Spa Pool, featuring "120 jets and a powerful heater for ultimate comfort" as part of its Outdoor Living Specialbuys Range.



The product was originally advertised at £399.99 but when it finally went on sale, it was £100 cheaper at £299.99.



The Spa Pool became available at midnight and was out of stock before lunchtime the following day.



Twitter user Aoife Bannon said: "Aldi's middle aisle has just upped the ante. No more tyre cleaner for me, hot tub it is!" while Matt Lissack joked: "Just popping down to Aldi for a pint of milk, some bog roll and a hot tub, hun."



Customers will get another chance when it becomes available in stores again from 10am on Sunday - though they will have to rush as stock will be limited .



The Specialbuys range also includes a rattan-effect set of storable table and chairs for £139.99 and a solar powered water feature for £49.99.