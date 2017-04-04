Search

“I will find you and I will kill you” - chilling message to lover before husband stabbed wife to death

Mandy Gallear

The lover of Mandy Gallear who was stabbed to death by her husband has described their relationship to a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

Mark Prescott said the defendant, Stuart Gallear threatened him on the phone after finding out he was having an affair with his 42-year-old wife.

The scene of the stabbing

Mr Prescott told a hushed court that Gallear said: “I am not coming for you now but I will find you and I will kill you.”

He told the court that the relationship with Mrs Gallear first became physical in April 2016 after they began contacting each other a year earlier.

He was thrown out of his home by his wife when she found out about the affair and said he and Mrs Gallear were set to view a bungalow together on the day of her killing.

Mr Prescott confirmed to Simon Csoka QC, defending, that he was now reunited with his wife, Ann-Marie Croft.

The trial continues