Exorcist called to old Coronation Street studio after 'paranormal activity' halts rehearsals

Bosses organising an event at an old Manchester studio have been forced to bring in an exorcist after a series of 'paranormal' activities left a performer in tears.

Rehearsals that had been taking place for the GranadaLand wrap party at the Old Granada Studios, were abruptly brought to a halt after sound equipment behaved bizarrely and performers were left shaken, say organisers.

An exorcist was brought into the studios after reports of paranormal activity PIC: Youtube/Old Granada Studio History

The studio on Quay Street, which was once the home of Coronation Street and University Challenge, is no stranger to ghostly goings-on and was previously investigated by the TV programme Most Haunted in 2005.

Christopher Wandsworth, Manager of the GranadaLand wrap party said that a number of strange events at the Old Granada Studios had disrupted rehearsals and left performers terrified.

He said: "There's always been an eerie feel to the place but it really came to a head last week.

"One act, who we'd prefer not to name, started practising and at first we thought their equipment was playing up.

"There was a loud whining coming from one of the amps but when the engineers checked they couldn't find anything wrong.

"Buttons on the mixer board started moving on their own and lights started glowing really brightly on the amps.

"We thought maybe it was a power surge, but the engineers said it wasn't possible.

"One of the performers was really shaken up and left the building in tears.

"I've never really believed in things like this but decided we needed to get some help.

"We brought in an exorcist from London who told us there were quite a few entities in the building.

"It's thought that they're possibly old performers who are looking for recognition.

"Things have quietened down so it looks like it's worked, but the exorcist will be on hand during the performances to keep an eye on things."

Take That, Oasis and Lionel Richie tribute acts are set to perform during the three-night GranadaLand Wrap party which is taking place on the weekend of April 28 to 30.