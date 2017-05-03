Armed robbers with clown masks raid home of pregnant woman

Armed men wearing clown masks robbed a pregnant woman and her partner in their Wigan home.

The two men smashed the rear patio doors of a house on Leigh Road, Hindley Green, at around 10.15pm on Tuesday.

A CCTV image of a robber

They went inside and forced the woman to the ground.

One of the men then threatened her partner with an axe and demanded cash.

They took “a significant amount” of money, along with a men’s Omega Seamaster watch, before fleeing towards Thomas Street.

Police were called with reports of the aggravated burglary and an investigation has been launched.

This was a shocking and violent burglary that has left a pregnant woman and her partner terrified in their own home Det Con Ian Deary

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not seriously injured.

Det Con Ian Deary, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan division, said: “This was a shocking and violent burglary that has left a pregnant woman and her partner terrified in their own home.

“These men have forced their way inside wearing masks and armed with an axe - it is fortunate that nobody was seriously injured.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious to come forward.

“I’m particularly interested in speaking to any local pawn brokers that have been approached with a watch matching the picture or anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV stills.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2594 of May 2, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.