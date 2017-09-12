‘No sentence is enough after what he did’

The brave victim of a rapist who abused her when she was just 14 has today spoken out after he was sentenced.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has told how she was forced to stand up in court three times and relive her ordeal after Joshua England denied rape and sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

The 19-year-old, of Saltcotes Place, Lytham,was found guilty after a trial and sentenced to six years and six months in a young offenders’ institute at Preston Crown Court.

Speaking after the court hearing, his victim, who met her abuser through friends and had only known him a day at the time of the offence, said: “I’m disgusted by him. He’s a horrible person and deserves to be known for what he is.

“People need to know what he has done so he doesn’t do to anybody else what he did to me.

“It has been a very, very stressful time, especially because the court case was right after my exams.

“I had to give evidence three times.

“The thing that was scary about it was that he was there, and the way his family were looking at me like I had done something wrong.”

And her mother told The Gazette how her daughter’s ordeal was made even worse after she was called up to give evidence on three separate occasions in court.

She said: “No sentence could ever be enough for what he did to my daughter.

“This has been ongoing for two years and it’s been pretty devastating.

“Three separate times my daughter was put up on the stand, and that’s a terrible thing for a young girl.

“Even the judge thought it was disgusting.

“The first time the prosecution and the defence questioned her, and the defence then called her back two further times.

“By the third time she was very distressed and upset, but she did it.

“She’s been very, very strong. She sat all her exams at the end of the year and did well.

“I knew from day one that that man was guilty, and it’s just taken all this time to prove it.

“I think we can now move on with our lives.”

Her daughter added: “I can just try to move on. I’m not going to let it ruin my life, but it’s always going to be there.”

England was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register when he was sentenced on Thursday.

Help at hand

Help is available online for people who have been raped. Visit www rapecrisis.org.uk