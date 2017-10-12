No firm plans yet on Christmas switch-on in Blackpool

Discussions are ongoing over plans for this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Blackpool – despite speculation the event had been cancelled.

Organisers are understood to be still working on details for the popular spectacle.

Last years Christmas lights switch-on in St Johns Square

It follows claims made in an unverified online article –which was subsequently altered but remains online –that said an event planned on November 25 had been cancelled.

Blackpool Business Improvement District (BID), which organises the Christmas switch-on, said it did not want to comment on the article. However a spokesman did say: “We are currently working on it.”

Details have yet to be finalised and will be publicised by Blackpool BID once the group is in a position to do so, it said yesterday.

There had been speculation planned work to extend the tramway up to Blackpool North station – and its effect on rerouted traffic –may have had an impact on plans for the switch-on. However, this claim has since been removed from the article.

While nothing has been confirmed, Blackpool Council is expecting to announce work on one or more major town centre projects will take place before the end of the year.

A spokeswoman said: “We recognise the need for early communication and we are currently working with partners to plan preparatory works that are connected to a range of town centre infrastructure schemes and investments from the conference centre, quality corridors to tramway.

“We anticipate some of these works will commence in 2017.”