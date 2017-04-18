Nine in ten get their choice of primary school

Almost all Lancashire’s new starters have been offered a place at a primary school of their choice from September.

Data released by Lancashire County Council - which covers schools in Fylde and Wyre - reveals that 98 per cent of rising fives have got one of their first three choices.

Of those, 89 per cent got into their first choice and 8.5 per cent will go to schools which were their second or third preference.

However, just over two per cent didn’t get any of their preferences and have been allocated places at other schools.

All 13,981 children who applied for a place have been offered one this year.

County Hall officials say the number of children receiving preferred places is likely to rise as places are allocated from the lists of those children who are waiting for a place, as appeals are heard and adjustments are made.

Debbie Ormerod, Lancashire County Council’s school admissions manager, said: “This is an exciting but anxious time of year for parents as they find out where their child will be starting school.

“Careful planning means that 97.8 per cent of parents have been allocated a place at one of the schools they preferred with the majority getting a place at the school they wanted the most.

“School places are allocated fairly and objectively and every application is agreed upon using the criteria which has been agreed for that school.

“However, I know it can be very disappointing for parents if they are one of the few who don’t get one of their preferences.”