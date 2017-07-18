Night with the stars for cancer fight mum

Entertainers have joined forces in the latest fundraising bid for seriously ill grandmother’s treatment at a private clinic in Germany.

Janet Colgan is receiving specialist treatment for stomach cancer not available on the NHS, costing £1,500 a day.

Cannon and Ball

And local fund-raiser and events organiser Deni Middleton has stepped in to support Janet’s daughter Kate, 24, from Ansdell, in securing money to pay the latest bill from the Hallwang oncology facility.

Fylde favourites Cannon and Ball will headline the event at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion, the second time they’ve taken part in the appeal for Janet, joined by Benidorm actress and former Loose Woman Sherrie Hewson.

Bobby said: “The fact this woman has to go to another country to get treatment meant I couldn’t say not when I was asked to help.

“It touched my heart, and we have to get the money so that the treatment can carry on.”

The fact this woman has to go to another country to get treatment meant I couldn’t say not when I was asked to help

Also on the bill are comedians Stu Francis and Phil Walker, and singers Paula Randell, Tracey Jordan, Mark Jay, Peter Anthony and Joe Ashcroft.

Deni said: “Once Bobby was on board, the others all came easily.

“Friends and family first, that’s what this is all about.”

Dozens of well-wishers have donated to help Janet, including chef Paul Rowley, and Charlotte Southall and her mum Janet Thornton, who gave £5,000 each.

Phil Walker

Kate has estimated that the treatment alone in Germany will cost £28,000, plus food and general medical care, before the NHS would consider taking her on.

She has taken out a £50,000 loan for her mother’s care, but says she’s already showing improvements after just one round of treatment.

Kate said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed that people like that are getting involved and giving their time to put on a show for my mum.”

Janet, 54, was given 12 months to live back in September, when she was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer, which has spread to her lymph nodes and peritoneum.

Sherrie Hewson

All the proceeds from A Night With Cannon And Ball And Friends at Lowther Pavilion on Friday, July 28 will be donated to the Save Janet Colgan fund.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savejanetcolgan