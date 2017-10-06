NHS staff urged to get jab

Staff working at Blackpool Victoria Hospital are being urged to get flu jabs – to help protect them as well as patients.

This season’s vaccination schedule ‘got off to a flying start’ though, with another drop-in session being held in the occupational health department from 1pm-2.30pm today.

“The NHS has a duty to protect itself, the health and wellbeing of its staff and its patients,” a hospital spokesman said.

“Getting the vaccination remains the best way to help prevent staff becoming unwell with flu and also stop the spread of the infection throughout the hospital.”

More sessions are due to be held soon.