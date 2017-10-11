NHS Heroes in Health Awards, Blackpool Tower

They are our health heroes!

Hundreds of NHS staff gathered at an awards ceremony at Blackpool Tower to honour colleagues who have shown extraordinary levels of care and compassion to ensure the best possible care for patients.

Employee of the Year Louise Thompson is mobbed by her colleagues

More than 500 nominations were received in just seven categories for Celebrating Success 2017 and the judges had a tough decision drawing up a shortlist.

The awards, presented by Radio Wave’s Andy Mitchell and Hayley Kay, had a heroes theme reflecting the work done by staff both in the hospitals and in the community.

It was due to be held in the Empress Ballroom but due to problems with the ceiling at the Winter Gardens it was moved across town with organisers facing a race against time to get it ready for the big night.

The Patients Award was won by surgeon Joseph Zacharias and his Cardiac team.

They were nominated by a number of patients who commented on the professionalism, compassion and care shown by every member. Many said they had been given their lives back and were able to have the chance to enjoy family life again thanks to the treatment received.

Haematology was named as Clinical Team of the Year for improving both the physical and psychological wellbeing of their patients.

Following the cyber attack earlier this year, IT and Health Informatics were awarded the Non-Clinical Team of the Year for the way the team responded to the situation and systems brought back on line.

An inspirational nurse was named as Unsung Hero. Linda Broadbent, ward manager of Clifton Hospital Ward 1, who was commended for her work on dementia.

The Innovation and Service Improvement award went to Clifton Outreach Support Team who safely bridge the gap between hospital and home ensuring patients have a seamless transfer between services. The award of Volunteer of the Year went to husband and wife, Jean and Denys Barber, who put in countless hours to help patients, visitors and staff at Blackpool Victoria.

Employee of the Year went to special surgery pre-assessment manager, Louise Thompson who was described as having an excellent relationship with both patients and staff.

The final honour, The Chairman’s Award, was presented to the Neonatal Unit for the way they care for their patients and families in often difficult circumstances.

Wendy Swift, Chief Executive Officer of the Trust, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the quality and quantity of applications received and it is humbling to read reports of the care and expertise our staff give to patients both in the hospitals and in the community.

“We are grateful to our generous sponsors who support this event allowing us to pay tribute to such innovative and caring staff.”