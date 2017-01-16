New top cop wants a ‘first class response’ for Fylde and Wyre

The man in charge of policing Fylde and Wyre insists fighting crime is only a fraction of what his officers are expected to deal with.

Mark Morley, who took over as chief inspector for Fylde and Wyre in December, says only 20 per cent of calls are crime related and insists his officers have a duty to protect the vulnerable.

Chief Insp Morley, 44, has 16 years experience, most recently running the immediate response teams for Western Division.

Chief Insp Morley said: “The majority of my experience is in uniform and community policing.

“I feel honoured to take on this role.

“I have lived on the Fylde coast for the past 24 years and feel a part of the community.”

Fylde and Wyre’s new top cop is a junior coach at Fylde Rugby Club and a keen golfer.

He feels the police’s community work is just as important as the high-profile crime fighting role they carry out.

Chief Insp Morley said: “Priorities still include responding to crime but they also include helping the most vulnerable in our society.

“Policing is changing and only 20 per cent of what we deal with is crime related.

“Our work ranges from mental health work to supporting the elderly.

“Police are often first to the call.

“But we cannot work alone and I am keen to work with other organisations to find alternative ways to make our communities better.”

Chief Inspector Morley’s new patch is far more diverse than the Blackpool beat with wealthy towns, rural areas and some deprived urban communities.

He said: “Some communities may call on us more than other.

“Everybody deserves a first class response when they do require the police.”