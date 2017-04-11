New road cash up for grabs across the North West

Counties across the North West can now bid for a share of £490m to improve their roads.

The funding, which will be for schemes across England from 2018 to 2020, is designed to tackle congestion and provide upgrades to local roads to improve journey times.

We are investing record amounts on our roads – spending more than £23bn on providing better journeys for motorists

Bids are encouraged for a wide variety of schemes which will cut congestion, including making use of technology and by opening up the data held by local councils.

The pot of money is from the National Productivity Investment Fund, which is providing £1.3bn to enhance transport links to boost growth.

Transport Minister Andrew Jones said: “We are investing record amounts on our roads – spending more than £23bn on providing better journeys for motorists.

“We are also committing a further £1.3bn up to 2020 to cut congestion and provide important upgrades to ensure our roads are fit for the future. This money will allow councils to go even further to improve their roads and will be targeted at areas which need it most, providing a significant boost to the UK’s economy.”

The first tranche of money to councils, £185m, is already making a difference – in the North this includes improving roads in Blackpool.

Highways England is also spending £220m on congestion relief schemes at identified traffic hotspots. This is providing £90m for pinch point projects in the North.

The competition will run until June 30 and councils will be provided with details of how to bid.

More business news